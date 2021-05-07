Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 69,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.