Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 223.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

ARKK stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.