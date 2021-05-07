DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $23,373.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068433 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002997 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00658662 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

