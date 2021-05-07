DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cannonball Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cannonball Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

DKNG stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 993,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

