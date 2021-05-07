Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $91.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

