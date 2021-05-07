DREP (DREP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.