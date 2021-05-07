Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.75 Million

Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $63.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 40,128 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,089,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

