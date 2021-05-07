Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.75 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $63.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 40,128 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,089,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.