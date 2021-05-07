Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00261905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01101520 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.42 or 0.00757763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,705.17 or 1.00194704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

