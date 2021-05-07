Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.44 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $1.22 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

