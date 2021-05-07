DuckDaoDime Tops One Day Volume of $666,883.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and $666,883.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $36.95 or 0.00064132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

