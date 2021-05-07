Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,573 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 197.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,561. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.