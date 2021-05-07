Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SF opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

