Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock opened at $342.28 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $348.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.