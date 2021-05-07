Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.02 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 200.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.82 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

