Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 308.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

