Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $109.63 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

