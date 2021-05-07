Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,160 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.