Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.