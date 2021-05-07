Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $173.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

