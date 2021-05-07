DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $390.09 on Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DXdao has a market cap of $19.24 million and $896,980.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $390.09 or 0.00681694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

