Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

