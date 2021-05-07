Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 207,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
