Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 207,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

