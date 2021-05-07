Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lifted to “Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

EGLE stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,554. The firm has a market cap of $614.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

