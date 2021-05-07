Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.65

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.65 and last traded at $145.65, with a volume of 1340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.41.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,115 shares of company stock worth $9,878,827. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

