eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.92 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 290.7% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $23.92 million and $40,702.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.42 or 0.00609415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002375 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

