Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

EPC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

