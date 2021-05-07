Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

EPC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

