Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Northern Trust Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

