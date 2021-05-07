Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $43.99. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 736 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.