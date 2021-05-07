Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,022,346.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $92.17. 2,249,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

