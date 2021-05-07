Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits One Day Volume of $4.75 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and $4.75 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

