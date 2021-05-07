Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Up to $31.05

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $32.53. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 37,977 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

