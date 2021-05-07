Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

ELAN stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 104,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,502. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

