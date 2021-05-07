Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $37.46 million and $2.73 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.