Electrify.Asia Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $199,683.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00786631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.08764693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.