Ellaism Market Cap Achieves $203,561.94 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $203,561.94 and approximately $194.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.11 or 0.06600042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00237824 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,597,681 coins and its circulating supply is 44,546,349 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

