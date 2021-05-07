Ellipsis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.86 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $255.96 million and $33.86 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 288,989,816 coins and its circulating supply is 111,339,334 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.