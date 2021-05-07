ELYSIA (EL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.10 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $47.15 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.