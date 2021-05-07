Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 209 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVDA opened at $580.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $301.32 and a one year high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.