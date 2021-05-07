Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of Repay worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Repay by 684.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 610,859 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

RPAY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.