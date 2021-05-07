Emerald Crypto (EMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $711,187.15

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 130.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $711,187.15 and $338.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.