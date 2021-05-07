Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 104,932 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.48% of Applied Therapeutics worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of APLT opened at $17.05 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $10,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.