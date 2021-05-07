Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 3,920 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up about 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.64% of TriNet Group worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TriNet Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $79.75 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,780.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,468 shares of company stock worth $8,154,760. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

