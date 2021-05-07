Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 5,770 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box accounts for 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.69% of Jack in the Box worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $119.61 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

