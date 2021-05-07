Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 89,062 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,062 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.67% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.