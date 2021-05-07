Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.16% of Cohu worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

