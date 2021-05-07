Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.50% of FormFactor worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

