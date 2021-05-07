Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.77% of SailPoint Technologies worth $35,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,582.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.