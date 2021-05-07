Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 18,125 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.17% of TransMedics Group worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,498 shares of company stock worth $9,621,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.