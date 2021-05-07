Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 20,633 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.36% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $27,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $115.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.